Clemson: Be on the lookout for invasive hornet

Clemson, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with Clemson University are asking people in South Carolina to be on the lookout for yellow-legged hornets after the invasive species was spotted in Savannah, Georgia.

The hornet was first spotted by a beekeeper in Georgia who reported it to authorities there.

They say it is the first time the species has been spotted in the United States.

Officials say while the hornet poses no more harm than a common hornet to people, it can be devastating to both tame and wild bee populations.

The yellow-legged hornet is native to southeast Asia but can also be found in Europe and the Middle East.

If you think you’ve spotted one contact your nearest Clemson Extension or the SC Dept. of Natural Resources.