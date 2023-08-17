Coroner releases new details concerning body found in Midlands hotel

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– We have new information on a body found in an abandoned motel earlier this week.

Officials say an autopsy determined the body was that of a white male around six feet tall with unkempt facial hair and brownish grey hair pulled back in a pony tail.

The coroner says there were no signs of trauma and the cause of death is still unknown pending a toxicology report.

The coroner also sent a picture of the shirt the man was wearing.

If you know who this man was call the Lexington County Coroner’s Office or the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Office