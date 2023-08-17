Midlands Pup Shots! August 17

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This itty-bitty 2-3 year old beagle mix came to us from a local shelter, where she was hiding behind bars for so long!
4/16
CRICKET
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Houndy girl alert! T
5/16
DAFFODIL
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
DAISY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Please contact us at adoption@pawmettolifeline.org if you would like to meet an Ambassador Animal.
7/16
IZZY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This adorable pittie was surrendered to us due to no fault of his own.
8/16
MELON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
NALA
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Quiet, Dignified, Couch Potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely 2-4 year old golden retriever came to us absolutely terrified, never having known human love.
10/16
NALA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
MARTHA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Senior labby girl Martha is patiently waiting for her forever home.
12/16
MAZE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This handsome guy is Maze, a 2-3 year old bassador who came to us from a local shelter.
13/16
MCDREAMY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This stinkin' adorable hound puppy is about 3 months old and juts the cutest thing ever!
14/16
MIDNIGHT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Independent, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This 1 year old black lab came to us from the local shelter, where we knew he didn't belong!
15/16
ROSE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
SUNNY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
