Santos aid indicted by Federal Grand jury accused of scheme to defraud donors

(CNN) — An aid for a campaign fundraiser for Congressman George Santos has been indicted for impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Santos’ campaign in 2021.

A federal grand jury in Brooklyn indicted Samuel Miele on four counts of wire fraud and a count of aggravated identity theft in the alleged scheme to defraud potential donors. Miele allegedly solicited contributions from more than a dozen potential contributors using the McCarthy Aide’s identity in phone and email communications. Prosecutors allege Miele created an email account purporting to belong to the McCarthy staffer and sent fundraising solicitations — signing the aide’s full name and title. He reportedly received a 15 percent commission on the campaign contributions he raised.