Beanie Babies are back with a mission and message

(CNN) — The maker of Beanie Babies is bringing the stuffed toy back and this time with a mission and a message. The limited edition bear to help wildfires survivors in Hawaii.

This latest bear goes by the name “Aloha” and has gold with a rainbow ribbon including the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Ty Warner says all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

Here’s something you may not have known about the tiny teddy’s is that each have birthday’s and poems. Aloha’s birthday was August 8, 2023 , the day wildfires started in Maui. The poem written that day reads, “helping each other all day long / we forever will stay Maui strong.”