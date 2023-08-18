Lexington PD looking for man accused of threatening woman with gun

Image: Lexington Police Department

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department hopes you can help them locate 30 year old Marquel Ross from Lexington. Authorities say he has been charged with domestic violence in the first degree after an altercation that took place last month.

Lexington Police say Ross was involved in an argument with a woman when authorities say he threatened her with a gun while at her Raunch Street home. Officials say Ross also took her cell phone to keep her from being able to contract police.