Midlands Pup Shots! August 18

Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Meet Buddy, a one year old Staffordshire terrier mix with a beautiful black and white coat and a brindle undertone.
4/16
BUSTER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
My name is BUSTER and I'm a 4 year old black and white Boston Terrier.
5/16
CUPCAKE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
GUNNER
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
51 lbs
7/16
LUNA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am a Staffordshire terrier.
8/16
MATILDA
Hopkins
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
9/16
MAXIE
10/16
MOLLY MOO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
My name is MOLLY MOO and I'm a 2 year old gray and white female Pit mix.
11/16
NOVA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Hi, my name is Nova and I am a Staffordshire terrier.
12/16
PAULINE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
PRALINE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
SPANKY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is SPANKY and I'm an 11 week old tricolored male Beagle/Hound mix.
15/16
SUZIE
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Suzie was found 4th of July weekend with a horrible abscess in her mouth.
16/16
TALLY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is TALLY and I'm an 7 week old black female Lab mix.
