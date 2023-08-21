Blythewood man sentenced for human trafficking, drugs

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A Blythewood man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a human trafficking and drug operation.

The US Attorney’s Office says 51 year old Brian Watson pleaded guilty to the attempted sexual trafficking of a minor and distribution of heroin.

Officials say between 2016 and 2020, Watson trafficked at least 9 victims – 8 adults and 1 minor – into the commercial sex trade.

Watson also distributed heroin, fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and crack.

“Human trafficking is a grave violation of survivors’ dignity and freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “Our office will continue to make our state a more dangerous place for traffickers to operate and a safer place for survivors. We thank the law enforcement agencies and service providers who partner with us, and we recognize the great courage of the survivors in this case who came forward.”