Former Midlands doctor sentenced for unlawfully prescribing medication

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A former Midlands family doctor is going to federal prison for unlawfully prescribing pills.

The US Attorneys Office says between January of 2015 and November of 2019, James Williams prescribed a man and woman with more than 100,000 pills of various controlled substances such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and alprazolam.

Williams’ license to practice medicine has been revoked.

He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.