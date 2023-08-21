Investigation underway after shooting in Richland County
Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident.
According to investigators, deputies responded to Upton Court around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th for a report of a shooting. One man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips may be made anonymously.