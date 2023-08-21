Investigation underway after shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident.

According to investigators, deputies responded to Upton Court around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19th for a report of a shooting. One man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.