Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Lexington are looking for a man and woman they say shoplifted from an area gas station.

Investigators say the people seen in these surveillance images took $180 in merchandise from the Circle-K on South Lake Dr. on August 7th.

Police say they left in a Silver Nissan SUV.

If you know who these people are call contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.