Midlands Pup Shots! August 21

Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Abbie is the sweetest little girl and is just 18 months old.
2/16
BAJA
York
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
BRUNO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Gentle, Loyal, Dignified, Loves kisses, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoptiton fee $700
Age: 1.5 years old
4/16
CHEYENNE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
5/16
DUSTY
York
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
HAZE
Darlington
7/16
HEIDI
Summerville
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Hello there, I'm Heidi, a 1-year-old German Shepherd with a heart full of devotion and a mind ready to conquer the world.
8/16
LEROY
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $475
Leroy, 2.5 years old, neutered male, Pitbull Terrier mix, 65 pounds.
9/16
LOUIE
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $475
Louie, 2 years old, neutered male, French Bulldog, 29 pounds.
10/16
MAGGIE
York
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
I was born on 6/11/2023!
11/16
MARTIN
12/16
MURPHY
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $350
These adorable, fluffy babies will grow up to be large breed adults with sweet dispositions.
13/16
REECE
York
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
ROSE
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Adoption fee $395
These adorable, fluffy babies will grow up to be large breed adults with sweet dispositions.
15/16
RUFUS
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
16/16
SULLIVAN
Waxhaw, NC
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $350
These adorable, fluffy babies will grow up to be large breed adults with sweet dispositions.
Help find a Midlands pup in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!