T-Shirt sales in mayor’s fight against breast cancer underway

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–You can help Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and the City of Columbia in the fight against breast cancer just by ordering some new threads.

T-shirt sales for the mayor’s campaign against breast cancer fundraiser are currently underway!

All proceeds from the sales benefit the Prisma Health Midlands Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund to provide resources and emotional healing for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

T-shirts can be purchased in person at either City Hall, The City of Columbia Payment Center, Columbia-Richland Fire Department Headquarters or Columbia Police Department Headquarters.

They can also be ordered on line by clicking here.