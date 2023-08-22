‘Robotaxi’s’ get stuck after malfunction

(CNN) — In San Francisco there was a bit of a hold up after at least 10 autonomous cars became stuck during some sort of malfunction. Many of the people in the area were using the ‘Robotaxi’s’ as they were leaving one of the areas popular music festivals and were left either without a ride or stuck in a traffic jam.

Some area residents were left puzzled as to what was happening, others frustrated by the chaos.

The company, ‘Cruise’ says the music festival caused “wireless bandwidth constraints causing delayed connectivity to our vehicle.”