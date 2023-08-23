Meta gets warning letter over ‘Facebook Marketplace’ safety

(CNN) — A group of bi-partisan lawmakers are warning Meta it has risked public safety.

The Wall Street Journal reports lawmakers sent a letter to the company about recalled baby products being sold on its Facebook Marketplace.

In the letter, they point to products that have allegedly caused dozens of infant injuries and deaths. The lawmakers have accused meta of not doing enough to prevent the sale of these items.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has also sent takedown letters. A company spokesman has said they take the issue seriously, and when they find listings that violate their rules, they remove them.