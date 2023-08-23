Midlands Pup Shots! August 23 36 minutes ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BAYOU Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16BUDDY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 3/16DENZEL Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16HARPER Hopkins Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. 5/16JILL Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children My name is JILL and I'm a 10 week old tricolored female Hound/Lab mix. 6/16KELLY Sumter Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children My name is KELLY and I'm a 10 week old black and white female Hound/Lab mix. 7/16MANNY Sumter Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 57 lbs 8/16MOOSE Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, children My name is MOOSE and I'm a 3 month old yellow male Lab mix. 9/16NALA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16PHYLLIS Sumter Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 37lbs 11/16RAIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 12/16SABRINA Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves Kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children My name is SABRINA and I'm a 10 week old tricolored female Hound/Lab mix. 13/16SAYLOR Sumter House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs 48 lbs 14/16SONORA Sumter House trained Good with other dogs Adoption fee $200 Sonora is 1 year old, 45 lbs and HW+ 15/16STELLA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 16/16WHITMAN Sumter Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs Log on to SavingSumterStrays.com/adopt and complete questionnaire. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest