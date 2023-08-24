Kingdom Harvest Church’s free gas giveaway kicks off this Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One church wants to help you avoid breaking the bank to fill up your tank with a free gas giveaway on Friday!

Kingdom Harvest is hosting the giveaway at the Citgo gas station on the 17-hundred block of Leesburg Road starting at 5 p.m.

It’s limited to 100 cars on a first-come first-served basis.

Curtis spoke with Brand Ambassador Shellie Pue about how this event celebrates the church’s 11th anniversary and the work they do for the community.

