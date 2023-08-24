Midlands man and woman plead guilty to hate crime

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the US Attorney’s Office, in January and February of 2021 Gabriel Brunson, 20, and Sierra Fletcher, 21, specifically targeted Hispanic victims for armed robberies at places like gas stations and grocery stores.

“These defendants targeted Hispanic victims for violent acts of armed robbery because of their race, national origin and perceived vulnerability,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No person should have to fear for their lives or property because of their race or national origin. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute those who commit bias-motivated crimes.”