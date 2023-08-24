Midlands Pup Shots! August 24 3 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BAM Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16BEAR 3/16BOZO Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16CHASE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16CLARABELLA Aiken Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children At just 3 months old, this all-female litter of Labrador Retriever mixes is ready to steal your heart. 6/16DARLING Aiken Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children At just 3 months old, this all-female litter of Labrador Retriever mixes is ready to steal your heart. 7/16DOTTY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16GILFORD Columbia Spayed / neutered. 9/16JUDE 10/16LUCY Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children At just 3 months old, this all-female litter of Labrador Retriever mixes is ready to steal your heart. 11/16MADDIE Aiken Spayed / neutered. 12/16MERLIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 13/16MONTAGUE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 14/16ROSCOE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 15/16WAVERLEY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 16/16WILMA Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help a Midlands pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest