Deputies: Woman killed, man injured in Thursday night shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say what began as a response to a water leak turned into a murder investigation.

Investigators say they responded to Heron Lake apartments on N. Brickyard Rd. Thursday night to a report of a water leak.

When they arrived, deputies say, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say they are working to determine what lead up to the shooting but they say it appears to be the result of domestic violence as the man and woman were in a romantic relationship.

If you have any information on this incident call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at P3Tips.com