Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington police department is looking for a man they say stole two air conditioning units.

Investigators say the man seen in this surveillance image took the units, valued at $1200, from Lowe’s on Sunset Blvd. on August 14th.

Please contact Detective Januchowski at 803-951-4642 or at ajanuchowski@lexsc.com with case information.