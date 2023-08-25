Local Living: Repticon, Stomp the Swamp, and more

Brought to you by MUSC Health

Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC.

Repticon Returns

Repticon is coming to the Capital City! The Convention that’s making it’s way across the country will stop in the Midlands to put various types of reptiles including snakes, lizards and turtles on display for you to check out at the Jamil Shrine Temple this weekend.

You can check out all of the slithering reptiles from 9am until 4 pm Saturday and again on Sunday from 10 am to 4pm.

Organizers tell us the show features plenty of live animals, vendors and more.

Tickets are available online with two day passes running $15 dollars for adults, and $6 dollars for children.

Single day tickets are $12 dollars and $6 dollars respectively. To find out more about the event or how to get tickets click on the link provided HERE

Stomp the Swamp 5K

The 9th annual Stomp the Swamp 5k will be held at River Bluff High School on Saturday August 26, 2023

The fun starts at 7:15 in the morning, with an award ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 9 am.

It’s $27 dollars to participate in the 5k run/walk and $30 dollars to take part in the 5k ruck.

proceeds from the event benefit the River Bluff High School Men and Women Cross country teams. Click HERE to pre-register for the event which is highly recommended.

Walk to End Hydrocephalus

Grab your walking shoes and lace them up for the ‘Walk to End Hydrocephalus’ for the 11 annual event which is set to take place next month.

The walk is being held in hopes of raising awareness and funds for education, support, and research on the neurological disorder.

You can join in on the fun for a good cause September 9th at 8:30 am, at Two Medical Park in Columbia. You can find more information about the organization, support groups or the upcoming event by clicking on the link provided HERE