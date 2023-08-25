SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–If you plan on hitting the water this Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources can make sure you’re ship-shape and it won’t cost you a dime.

The agency says it will offer free boat inspections at public boat landings throughout the state.

The inspections ensure boaters have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):