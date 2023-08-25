SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day weekend
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–If you plan on hitting the water this Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources can make sure you’re ship-shape and it won’t cost you a dime.
The agency says it will offer free boat inspections at public boat landings throughout the state.
The inspections ensure boaters have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.
Labor Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):
Saturday, Sept. 2:
- Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, Sept. 3:
- Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon
Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):
- Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
- Oconee County: South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon
- Orangeburg County: Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon
- York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon