West Nile detected among Columbia mosquitos

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City officials say they have been alerted of West Nile Virus among mosquitos in Columbia.

A city spokesperson says in an effort to control the insect’s population and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, the city will be spraying through the remainder of the summer.

The spraying usually takes place between midnight and dawn.

City officials say residents allergic to the products permethrin, deltamethrin, or tau-fluvalinate should notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes: