West Nile detected among Columbia mosquitos
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City officials say they have been alerted of West Nile Virus among mosquitos in Columbia.
A city spokesperson says in an effort to control the insect’s population and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, the city will be spraying through the remainder of the summer.
The spraying usually takes place between midnight and dawn.
City officials say residents allergic to the products permethrin, deltamethrin, or tau-fluvalinate should notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.
Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.