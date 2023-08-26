Columbia Urban League hosts free back to school event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Urban League is hosting a free event Saturday to help parents get their kids ready to go back to school focused and ready.

The Back to School Closing the Achievement Gap Parent Leadership Conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brookland Banquet & Conference Center at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Curtis Wilson spoke with the Columbia Urban League President James T. McLawhorn, Jr. about how this event offers parents the necessary resources to close the achievement gap to make their kids successful in school and in the work force.

Topics will include Individualized Education Plans, 504 Accommodation Plans for students with disabilities, stress management and financial literacy.

School supplies will be provided by Walmart.

Lunch will also be served.

It’s open for parents, foster parents, care givers, youth workers & advocates.

For more information, you can call James T. McLawhorn, Jr. at 803-929-1040 or Juanita Dean-Bates at 803-929-1041/803-665-8047.