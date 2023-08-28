RCSD removing special deputy assignments at Village of Sandhill

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says he is removing specially assigned deputies after mass chaos Sunday night at the Village at Sandhill.

According to deputies, hundreds of teenagers were at the shopping center’s movie theater for $4 movie night Sunday evening.

Investigators say multiple fights broke out and disturbances spread to nearby businesses and flooding 911 with calls.

Sheriff Lott says his department has attempted numerous times to work with the theater and store managers in the past but the efforts have proven futile.

In this case, Lott says the theater did not alert deputies that they planned to hold a special event or request additional deputies in anticipation of the large crowd.

Deputies say two juveniles were arrested Sunday, one for assaulting a deputy and another for disorderly conduct.

“We cannot do this alone,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “No amount of law enforcement will take the place of involved parents and community partnerships. This incident was a significant drain on our resources.”