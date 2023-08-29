ABC’s of Education: Interest rates on student loans resume Friday

In tonight’s ABC’s of Education…the clock is ticking for nearly 44 million americans to start paying back their student loans in October. Interest on those loans is set to start up on Friday.

However, according to a recent survey from U.S. News & World report only about half of all borrowers know how much they’ll owe when repayments start up again. Experts are advising those with student debt to take all the necessary precautions in light of the loan repayments resumption. For more information on what you can do to prepare for loan payments go to the Department of Education HERE