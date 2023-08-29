Deputies: Sumter man’s death suspicious after being engulfed in flames

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are investigating a Sumter man’s death as suspicious after he was found engulfed in flames Monday.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jerry Raysor.

According to deputies, at 8:30 a.m., they were notified of a man on fire near the 5000 block of Mayrant Road.

When they arrived, authorities say the neighbors extinguished the fire and Raysor was taken to the hospital with severe burns and later died from his injuries.

Deputies say a witness stated that they saw a large fire and realized that someone was inside the flames and called 911. Witnesses suspect Raysor was too close to a fire and his clothes caught fire.

This incident remains under investigation.