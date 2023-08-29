Midlands Pup Shots! August 29

Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Abby is a loving, energetic German Shep. mix.
BROOKLYN
Columbia
Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Learn more and APPLY to adopt at finalvictoryrescue.com
CHAI
Columbia
Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This handsome guy is Chai, a sweet 4 1/2 year old lab mix who has a sad story.
DELTA
Columbia
Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
This beautiful 5 year old is Delta, a great pyrenees who came to us from a local shelter after she was found as a stray.
GREYSON
Columbia
Couch Potato
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This handsome stud is Greyson, an 8 year old pittie boy who found himself in a local shelter with his buddy Vegas after their owner passed away suddenly.
KANE
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This special guy is Kane, an 8 year old labrador who was found as a stray.
LIL MISS
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, children
This ADORABLE 10 week old labrador puppy was found abandoned with her siblings at just 3 weeks old!
MAISY
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
This beautiful lab mix puppy came to us as a stray from a local shelter.
MILO
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with other dogs, children
He is a young (1-2 year old) mixed breed boy who came to us from a local shelter.
MOCHI
Columbia
Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This pretty girl is Mochi, a sweet 4 1/2 year old lab mix who has a sad story.
MOON
Columbia
Couch Potato
Spayed / neutered.
Learn more and APPLY to adopt at finalvictoryrescue.com
MUFFIN
Columbia
Couch Potato
Good with other dogs
Muffin was found by a staff member, stray and showing signs of neglect.
ROCK
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
This absolute charmer is Rock, a 10 month old german shepherd mix puppy who came to us from a local shelter.
SMOOTH
Columbia
Playful
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This chunky chihuahua mix is 2 year old Smooth, a spunky, cute little guy who is looking for his forever home!
T-BONE
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
This cutie is T-Bone, a 5 month old pinscher/chihuahua mix who was found as a stray and brought right to us!
TARA
