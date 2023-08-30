Midlands Pup Shots! August 30

Dalzell
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Brothers Jasper and Casper were born in Aug 2021 and Casper has been returned to his original family again although neither were his fault.
CHEERIO
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $500
I'm Cheerio, a charming 1.5-year-old basset hound mix with a heart full of sweetness and a tail that's always wagging.
COOKIE MONSTER
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Prefers a home without children
DARCI
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $1,500
She is a 5.5 month old Malitpoo, currently weighing in at just under 6 pounds.
JACE
JACK
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Jack and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
JAX
JASMINE
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Jasmine and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
JILL
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Jill and siblings are around 7-weeks-old.
KIMBA
West Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Kimba Roo is a 14lb, 14 (almost 15) year old chiweenie who came to Little Paws after her previous owner went into a care facility.
MIDNIGHT
Columbia
Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This active, playful 2-3 year old labrador came to us from a local shelter, where we are unsure of how he got there!
ONYX
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Onyx is a beautiful 4.5-month-old Basset Hound mixed puppy who cannot wait to meet you!
PRESCOTT
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
This handsome boy was rescued from a kill shelter in Barnwell, South Carolina.
PUDDLE
Columbia
Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Calling all chihuahua lovers!
RAIN
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $550
Rain is a 7-month-old Collie/Retriever mix and currently weighs about 42 lbs.
VEGAS
Columbia
Couch Potato
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This handsome stud is Vegas, a 5 year old pittie boy who found himself in a local shelter with his buddy Greyson after their owner passed away suddenly.
