Midlands Pup Shots! August 31

Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $500 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
4/16
BEOWULF
Aiken
Spayed / neutered
Good with dogs, cats
5/16
BULL
Columbia
Playful
This litter of adorable and chunky pups were born at the facility and searching for their forever homes!
6/16
CALI
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
CHESSY
Sumter
Affectionate, Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Good with dogs, children
My name is CHESSY and I'm a 5 year old chocolate female Labrador Retriever.
8/16
COOKIE
Sumter
Friendly, Gentle, Affectionate, Playful, Athletic, Loves Kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is COOKIE and I'm a 9 month old gray and tan female Tibetan Terrier mix.
9/16
KANGA
10/16
KATHERINE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
11/16
LUCA
Columbia
Affectionate
Good with dogs, cats
Learn more and APPLY to adopt at FINALVICTORYRESCUE.COM. A PetFinder Inquiry is not our application
12/16
MAVERICK
Columbia
Dignified, Athletic, Protective, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats
Maverick was hit by a vehicle and his family has not been found.
13/16
SLIM THE SALAMANDER
Columbia
Good with dogs, children
Learn more and APPLY to adopt at FINALVICTORYRESCUE.COM. A PetFinder Inquiry is not our application
14/16
THEO
15/16
TINKERBELL
16/16
VANNAH
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Learn more and APPLY to adopt at FINALVICTORYRESCUE.COM.
Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!