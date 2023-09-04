Midlands Pup Shots! September 4

Columbia
Playful
CAPITAL
GATTO PETMENOW
Enoree
Friendly, Affectionate, Smart, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good with dogs, children, other animals
HOPE
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
She is a 8.5 week old collie
JIM
York
Spayed / neutered.
JOHNNY CASH
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
JONAH
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $550
Allow me to introduce you to Jonah, the incredibly intelligent and sweet 5-month-old Black Labrador Retriever/Shepherd mix who currently weighs about 49 lbs.
MARTINA
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
german shorthaired pointer (mom) and lab ( dad)
MILLIE
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with other dogs
If you are looking for a 2-3 year old chill couch potato, then Millie is the dog for you!
OLIVIA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Oliva is a one year old border collie mix pup.
PUDDLES
York
Spayed / neutered.
STIFLER
York
Spayed / neutered.
T-BONE
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
This cutie is T-Bone, a 5 month old pinscher/chihuahua mix who was found as a stray and brought right to us!
THEO
Rock Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
He is a 8.5 week old collie
