Midlands Pup Shots! September 5

BILLY
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
Meet the cutest sheepdogs you ever did see!
10/16
BO PEEP
Columbia
Gentle and friendly
Good with dogs, children
Meet the cutest sheepdogs you ever did see!
11/16
CHAMP
Columbia
Friendly, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
No cats
Champ is an amazing bassador and will be the best addition to the right family.
12/16
DUKE
Columbia
Happy
Good with dogs, children
This handsome devil is Duke, a 5-6 month old boxer mix boy who was born at a local shelter, adopted, then surrendered to us after his owners decided they didn't want a dog.
13/16
GRACIE
Columbia
Special needs. Doesn't Walk Well, Medical Condition.
Gracie has a neurological condition that causes her to have no control over her back legs, tail, or bowels.
14/16
MEG
Columbia
Gentle and Friendly
Good with dogs, children
This doll of a dog is Meg, a 1 year old beagle who was found as a stray, roaming the streets of South Carolina all alone.
15/16
OLIVE
Columbia
Couch Potato
Good with dogs, children
This gentle girl was found dumped in a horse pasture with her puppy, Sage, where they were found the next morning scared and unsure of how they got there.
16/16
ZARA
Columbia
Playful
Good with dogs, children
Spunky gal Zara is an adorable 1 year old golden retriever mix who was surrendered to us due to no fault of her own.
