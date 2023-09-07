Richland County judge revokes bond for man accused of intentionally hitting deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A Midlands man out on bond for murder is now facing a lot of other charges and also had his bond revoked in a Richland County courtroom this afternoon.

“Talk to Sheriff Lott and the other sheriffs in the state. There is no excuse for these violent criminals, especially those with illegal guns, to be walking around committing crime after crime after crime,” said Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this week.

Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Leon Lott asked a Richland County judge to revoke bond for one such repeat offender, Raqwan Williams.

“I think the decision was very easy. The facts speak for themselves. If anyone deserves to stay in jail, it’s him,” said Richland County sheriff Leon Lott.

Charged with a 2021 murder that occurred on Two Notch Drive at a Waffle House, Williams was the center of a domestic violence call Richland County deputies received Sunday afternoon.

When law enforcement arrived at the Zimalcrest Drive apartment complex they were called to, the suspect fled in his vehicle before driving into Deputy Michelle Burnside.

“My ears started ringing. I got out of the vehicle and started chasing the suspect down. Then I got really dizzy and fell unconscious. Next thing I know, I’m waking up in a trauma bay,” remembers Deputy Burnside.

Williams was eventually arrested and charged with several crimes. His bond was revoked Thursday afternoon.

“I think that it’s a start. Automatically, his bond should have been revoked,” Burnside said. “If he hadn’t been given bond, this wouldn’t have happened. This is a good step in the right direction.”

Both Deputy Burnside and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Burnside suffered neck, spine and back injuries from the incident.

“These are the same people we have to deal with all the time. This is someone who admitted to murder and gets out on a very low bond,” Lott said. “He’s back not only trying to kill my deputy but threatening other people in the community. It’s sad and frustrating.”

Sheriff Lott applauds recent efforts by lawmakers concerning bond reform, but says that much more needs to be done to keep repeat offenders off the streets. One of those things he hopes to see is graduated penalties for the unlawful carry of a gun.

“If you get caught one time or a hundred times, it’s all the same offense,” Lott said. “That’s crazy. It needs to be changed.”