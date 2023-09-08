Lexington Police hope to identify burglary suspect

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them identify a man captured on surveillance video, and they think his unique walk may help.

Police posted this video of a man they say broke into a business located along Columbia Avenue August 15, 2023. That same day officials say the unidentified man broke into a second business along Sunset Boulevard.

According to authorities, when the burglary suspect was inside of the first location, he is accused of forcing his way into the store stealing money that was left inside. That was before police say he went into a second retailer where he is reported to have done damage to the location.

Police are asking members of the public to pay close attention to how the suspect is walking in the surveillance footage provided. Authorities think it may help someone recognize, and ultimately help them identify who the man in this video is.

If you have any information that can help police in their ongoing investigation, you are urged to contact Detective Corporal Voravudhi at (803)359-2067.