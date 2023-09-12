Lexington Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of minors

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man is facing charges tonight in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, 32-year-old Christopher Price was arrested after investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities did not specify where the located evidence but say they did locate files of child sexual abuse material.

Price is being charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; each charge carrying a 10-year sentence. If convicted Price faces up to 40 years in behind bars.