Victims identified in double homicide on Shakespeare Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a double homicide Monday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victims as Joshua J. Jackson, 34, of Conway and Eddie A. Boyd, 40, of Sumter.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road around 1 a.m., and two men were found lying on the sidewalk bleeding and unresponsive from gunshot wounds.

Deputies began emergency life-saving care on both Jackson and Boyd until Richland County EMS and Columbia Richland Fire Department arrived on scene.

Authorities say Jackson died on scene while Boyd was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.