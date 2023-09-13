Man charged with indecent exposure outside Sumter daycare

Image: Sumter Police

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter Police have arrested a man accused of indecent exposure outside a day care last week.

Officers say a mother returning to her car heard 32-year-old andrew wheeler make a comment…

Authorities say when she looked to see where the voice was coming from she noticed Wheeler was exposed.

Officials say he drove off as that same mother went to tell the day care staff about the incident.

Wheeler was later arrested and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.