IMPROVING DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA: City leaders break ground on Finlay Park revitalization

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Finlay Park is a landmark in downtown Columbia but has long since passed its former glory.

Now, city leaders are aiming to fix up the area which provides a great view of the city skyline.

“How many times have you seen that fountain in a picture but it doesn’t work? That’s the goal. Let’s make the vision work,” said Columbia business owner Kirkman Finlay III, whose father the park is named after.

Thursday morning, city leaders broke ground on a revitalization of a place in the heart of downtown Columbia, Finlay Park.

“This park is 17 and a half acres. It’s been our crown jewel for a long time but for a long time it’s stood empty and been an eyesore,” Rickenmann said. “We are so excited for this revitalization. With our growth downtown, it’s so important for us to have it in the best shape.”

The work is set to take two years but will add amenities such as restrooms, gardens, a splash pad and more. There will also be renovations to the current fountain and pond.

“We will have walking areas and trails with a revolving series of local art displays,” Rickenmann said. “It will be an enjoyment for all who visit.”

Public safety has been a recent concern in Finlay Park. To help attract families, the project will install increased lighting and security cameras in the park for added safety.

“We will ensure the integrity of this park going forward: the activities in this park, the behaviors that will not be in the park and so on and so forth,” said city manager Teresa Wilson. “When reopened to the public, park rangers will be assigned to Finlay Park to have a constant presence and ensure appropriate use of all the facilities.”

“Then what it becomes is a place for festivals, the community and children to come play,” Finlay III said. “When I was a kid, we had Mayfest down here. There were things where families came together and spent the weekend. That slowly died out but needs to come back.”

Finlay III believes fixing up Finlay Park is one step to improving Soda City.

“What I hope it means is a revitalization of Columbia and the city that my dad envisioned 40 years ago,” he said.

Construction will begin in full force next week with a tentative completion date of fall 2025.