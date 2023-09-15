Opa! ABC Columbia’s Doug Currin goes to the Greek Festival

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia tradition returns to downtown Columbia this weekend! We are talking about the 36th annual Greek Festival. The four day event held every year to hundreds who crowd the parking lot of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

This year is no different. ABC Columbia Evening Anchor Doug Currin was at the family friendly, food filled event Friday and gives us a closer look at all the events taking place and fan favorite menu items you can expect to find there.

If you could not make it out to the even Friday you still have some time. The event runs again Saturday September 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and again on Sunday September 17, 2023 from 12 pm to 6 pm at 1911 Sumter Street.