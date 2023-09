Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to see the stars up close tonight at the Stargazing event!

It starts at 9 to 11 p.m. at Melton Observatory 201 weather permitting.

The Melton Memorial Observatory on the Horseshoe contains a 16-inch Cassegrain telescope that provides a stunning view of the night sky for research purposes, students, and the general public.

It’s free and open to the public.

Visit their website for details.