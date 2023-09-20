Midlands Pup Shots! September 20 4 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ABRIELLE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16BENEDICT Columbia Gentle and Friendly Good with dogs, children Benedict was found roaming around as a scared stray covered in ant bites. 3/16BRANDY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16CAMELIA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16DANTE Columbia Playful Good with other dogs This handsome guy is Dante, a 2 year old german shepherd/lab mix who came to us as an owner surrender, due to no fault of his own! 6/16GHOST Columbia Spayed / neutered. 7/16LEELA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16LOGAN Columbia Playful Good with dogs, cats, children Logan is a sweet, 10 year old man. 9/16LOTTIE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16MAPLE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16MOUNTAIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 12/16SHADOW Columbia Spayed / neutered. 13/16SPARKLES Columbia Spayed / neutered. 14/16SUKI Columbia Spayed / neutered. 15/16TRAVIS Columbia Spayed / neutered. Hi, I'm Travis (A.K.A Fido), I am a male Staffordshire terrier, white with tan spots. 16/16YUKON Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest