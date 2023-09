Orangeburg co. investigate Holly Hill homicide

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) –Orangeburg County deputies need your help finding a person of interest in connection to a homicide case from earlier this month.

Take a good look, authorities say the person you see on your screen may have information or be involved in the murder of a 44-year-old Holly Hill man. If you know who this person is or if you happen to have any information about the deadly Holly Hill stabbing call crimestoppers AT 1888-CRIME-SC.