Fall Fido Festival with Modern Companion Pet Boutique

Today our Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Maddie Shutts of Modern Companion Pet Boutique to learn more about their upcoming Fall Fido Festival.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The dog days of summer may be over but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate all things Fido this fall! This weekend hundreds of dogs and their owners will meet at the Crooked Creek Park in Chapin for the Fall Fido Festival!

According to organizer Maddie Shutts with Modern Companion Pet Boutique the event will include photo ops, games, vendors, shopping, agility courses, food trucks, adoptions, raffles, demonstrations, and so much more.

During the event, a leash covering system will be used so attendees can see if a dog is friendly or shy. 4 different colors will indicate if dogs are friendly with people, dogs, both, or if they need more space. This allows pups who may be nervous about attending dog friendly events the chance to come out and have fun without the pressure of socializing!

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, pet registration is required.

The event is on October 1st from 1pm-4pm at Crooked Creek Park in Chapin. You can find out more here