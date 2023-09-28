The 25th Annual ‘Zoofari’ is back at Riverbanks Zoo!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- It’s their wildest fundraiser of the year! Zoofari is back for its 25th year at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.

Guests can stroll through the zoo after hours, sip on cocktails, and sample the best cuisine from around the world. Plus, live music, a silent auction, and one-of-a-kind experiences and animal interactions, and it’s all for a great cause!

“Just our animals at Riverbanks Zoo take $500,000 a year to feed, and we get that money, and it all comes from people who come to visit, and these main fundraisers the Riverbanks Society, a 501c3 organizations, does every year. And this is the big one that everyone really enjoys,” said Public Relations Manager, Matt Perron.

Everything will be kept open for the event, including the new Aquarium Reptile Center, Sea Lion Landing, and the Koala Knockabout. Guests will have the opportunity to see animal interactions, like gorilla feedings, and even get the chance to interact with some of the animals yourselves!

Tickets are $80 for zoo members; $100 for the general public. Click here to get yours! All proceeds go towards care and conservation for the zoo’s more than 3,000 residents.

The event kicks off Friday, September 29th at 7pm, and runs until 10:30pm, located at 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia SC 29210.