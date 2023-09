Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety say fire crews responded to a house fire on Old Edisto Dr. at 1:28 Thursday morning.

While they were battling the blaze, firefighters say they had to block off the road to protect the water supply.

Officials say firefighters remained at the address until about 4am.

No injuries were reported, the cause remains under investigation.