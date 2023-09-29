Fire Fest returns to Camden this weekend

IMage: Camden Fire Department

Camden, SC (WOLO) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, why not stop by and check out the sights and sounds of the Camden Fire Fest.

The Camden Fire Department will host a variety of family fun entertainment including a chance to see antique fire trucks, play some games and even shop from some of the vendors that will be housed in and outside of the Fire Fest.

The fun kicks off Saturday September 30, 2023 beginning with a parade that starts at 9 am along Broad Street ending at the Camden City Arena located at 420 Broad Street. The Fire Fest itself will run from 9 am to 1 pm.

