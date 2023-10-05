Biden Administration to waive laws to build wall along border

The biden administration will waive more than two dozen laws…to do more construction on the border wall according to a notice posted to the federal register.

Homeland security secretary alejandro mayorkas said in the filing…

that DHS had concluded bypassing the laws was necessary– he referred to the area in the Rio Grande Valley along the U.S. Mexico Border as an area of “high illegal entry.”

Federal data shows border patrol reported nearly 300-thousand encounters in the rio grande valley sector between last october and august. the surge of migrants has strained federal and state resources and fueled concerns in cities nationwide.