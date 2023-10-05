Gamecock athletics announces 2010-2013 football reunion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Oct. 4, 2023) – Teams from the winningest time of University of South Carolina Football will be honored at the November 4 football game against Jacksonville State, South Carolina Athletics announced Wednesday.

Teams from 2010 – 2013 will gather for a private reception on Friday, Nov. 3, and will be recognized on the field at halftime of the Jacksonville State game on Saturday, Nov. 4. Former head coach Steve Spurrier will address the crowd during the halftime recognition.

During their time at Carolina, these four teams amassed a 42-11 record including three straight seasons with identical 11-2 marks, the only 11-win seasons in school history. The four teams all finished in the AP Top 20 with the 2013 team finishing 4th in the final poll, the highest ranking in school history. The 2010 team won the SEC Eastern Division title and competed in the SEC Championship Game. Seventeen student-athletes from these teams would go on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Tickets for the Nov. 4 matchup are currently only $25 a person. This BUY Week ticket promotion ends at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 7. Discounted tickets can be purchased by clicking here.