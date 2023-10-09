Celebrate SC Latino-Hispanic Business Day at the State House this Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You and the family can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Soda City at a special event this Friday!

The 5th Annual South Carolina Latino-Hispanic Business Day Proclamation event starts at the State House at 10 a.m.

Curtis spoke with Ulises Chavez, Public Relations Manager for Mota Enterprises, LLC, about how the event will award and acknowledge individuals and business owners from the Latino community on their contributions and impact to South Carolina.

You can also enjoy some food and music while celebrating the Latin-Hispanic culture at the event.

You will also witness the readings of the SC Business Day Proclamations written by the Mota Crosslinking Business Academy, and proclaimed by the SC Governor’s Office, City of Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce and Charleston respectively.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, you can contact Mr. Chavez at pr@motaenterprisesllc.com or call (803) 477-7780.